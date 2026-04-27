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Endocrine/metabolic

Pfizer patents describe GIPR antagonists

April 27, 2026
Pfizer Inc. has patented new gastric inhibitory polypeptide receptor (GIPR) antagonists reported to be potentially useful for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and obesity.
BioWorld Science Endocrine/metabolic Patents