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Endocrine/metabolic

Pfizer identifies new GIPR antagonists

April 28, 2026
Pfizer Inc. has discovered new gastric inhibitory polypeptide receptor (GIPR) antagonists potentially useful for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and obesity.
BioWorld Science Endocrine/metabolic Patents