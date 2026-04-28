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Cancer

Ajax Therapeutics, Dana-Farber synthesize JAK2 degradation inducers

April 28, 2026
A joint Ajax Therapeutics Inc. and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Inc. patent divulges new JAK2 degradation inducers intended for use in the treatment of polycythemia vera, myeloid leukemia and essential thrombocythemia.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents