Montai’s MTAI-1025 demonstrates efficacy in ulcerative colitis
April 29, 2026
The combination of impaired epithelial barrier function, mucosal inflammation and elevated oxidative stress is determinant for the pathogenesis of ulcerative colitis (UC). NF-E2-related factor 2 (NRF2) is an important transcription factor for modulating antioxidant defenses, inhibiting inflammatory pathways and regenerating the epithelial barrier. Montai Therapeutics Inc. has developed a potent and selective NRF2 agonist compound, MTAI-1025, for the management of UC using its proprietary CONECTA platform.