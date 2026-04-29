Gastrointestinal

Montai’s MTAI-1025 demonstrates efficacy in ulcerative colitis

The combination of impaired epithelial barrier function, mucosal inflammation and elevated oxidative stress is determinant for the pathogenesis of ulcerative colitis (UC). NF-E2-related factor 2 (NRF2) is an important transcription factor for modulating antioxidant defenses, inhibiting inflammatory pathways and regenerating the epithelial barrier. Montai Therapeutics Inc. has developed a potent and selective NRF2 agonist compound, MTAI-1025, for the management of UC using its proprietary CONECTA platform.