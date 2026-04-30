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BioWorld - Thursday, April 30, 2026
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» Dermatology specialist Leo Pharma makes a $50M move into gene therapy
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Dermatology specialist Leo Pharma makes a $50M move into gene therapy
April 30, 2026
By
Nuala Moran
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Dermatology specialist Leo Pharma A/S is moving into gene therapy with the $50 million acquisition of Replay Holdings LLC, a seed-stage company that is developing high capacity herpes simplex virus vectors to treat rare inherited diseases.
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Deals and M&A
Dermatologic
Gene therapy
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