BioWorld - Thursday, April 30, 2026
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Dermatology specialist Leo Pharma makes a $50M move into gene therapy

April 30, 2026
By Nuala Moran
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Dermatology specialist Leo Pharma A/S is moving into gene therapy with the $50 million acquisition of Replay Holdings LLC, a seed-stage company that is developing high capacity herpes simplex virus vectors to treat rare inherited diseases.
BioWorld Deals and M&A Dermatologic Gene therapy Europe U.S.