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BioWorld - Thursday, April 30, 2026
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» Beone eyes Huahui Health’s trispecific HH-160 with $2B option deal
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Beone eyes Huahui Health’s trispecific HH-160 with $2B option deal
April 30, 2026
By
Karen Carey
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Beone Medicines Ltd. gained an exclusive option to develop cancer immunotherapy HH-160 worldwide in a deal potentially worth more than $2 billion for Huahui Health Ltd., the developer of the trispecific antibody.
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