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BioWorld - Thursday, April 30, 2026
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Index insights
Day One buyout headlines active Q1 for cancer stocks
April 30, 2026
By
Amanda Lanier
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After a standout 2025, the BioWorld Cancer Index (BCI) started 2026 on more measured footing. Early volatility this year saw the BCI drop 11.51% by the end of January before recovering to post a modest 1.39% gain for the first quarter (Q1).
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Cancer