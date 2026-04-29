BioWorld - Wednesday, April 29, 2026
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Cancer

Avelos Therapeutics discovers new POLθ inhibitors

April 29, 2026
Avelos Therapeutics Inc. has patented new seleno-fused hetero ring DNA polymerase θ (POLθ) inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents