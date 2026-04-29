BioWorld - Wednesday, April 29, 2026
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Immuno-oncology

Astrazeneca divulges new ADCs for cancer

April 29, 2026
Astrazeneca AB has reported new antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) comprising an antibody or antigen-binding fragment covalently linked to cytotoxic drug potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Antibody-drug conjugate Immuno-oncology Patents