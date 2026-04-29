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BioWorld - Wednesday, April 29, 2026
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» Foshan Ionova Biotherapeutics identifies new IL-17A inhibitors
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Inflammatory
Foshan Ionova Biotherapeutics identifies new IL-17A inhibitors
April 29, 2026
Foshan Ionova Biotherapeutics Co. Ltd. has discovered new interleukin-17A (IL-17A) inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of inflammatory disorders.
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