BioWorld - Wednesday, April 29, 2026
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Inflammatory

Foshan Ionova Biotherapeutics identifies new IL-17A inhibitors

April 29, 2026
Foshan Ionova Biotherapeutics Co. Ltd. has discovered new interleukin-17A (IL-17A) inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of inflammatory disorders.
BioWorld Science Inflammatory Patents