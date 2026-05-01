BioWorld - Friday, May 1, 2026
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First PROTAC: Arvinas’ Veppanu wins FDA nod in breast cancer

May 1, 2026
By Jennifer Boggs
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A month ahead of its June 5 PDUFA date, Arvinas Inc.’s vepdegestrant gained U.S. FDA approval for use in a specific type of advanced or metastatic breast cancer, becoming the first proteolysis targeting chimera, or PROTAC, drug to reach the market.
BioWorld Regulatory Cancer U.S. FDA