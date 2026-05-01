BioWorld - Friday, May 1, 2026
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Appointments and advancements for May 1, 2026

May 1, 2026
New hires and promotions in the biopharma and med-tech industries, including: Avita Medical, Halozyme, Johnson & Johnson, Microbot Medical, Proqr, Sanofi, Sonablate, Teleflex.
BioWorld Briefs Appointments and advancements