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Immune

Genomics and Greywolf partner in autoimmune diseases

April 30, 2026
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Genomics Ltd. has established a strategic relationship with Grey Wolf Therapeutics Ltd. (Greywolf) to develop first-in-class treatments for autoimmune diseases.
BioWorld Science Collaboration Immune