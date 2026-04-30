BioWorld - Thursday, April 30, 2026
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Neurology/psychiatric

Alceptor Therapeutics discovers new α2B-adrenoceptor agonists

April 30, 2026
Alceptor Therapeutics Inc. has patented new pyrazol-5-amine α2B-adrenoceptor agonists reported to be useful for the treatment of pain and hypertension.
BioWorld Science Neurology/psychiatric Patents