BioWorld - Wednesday, April 29, 2026
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Purdue sentenced in federal court, ordered to pay $5B

April 29, 2026
By Karen Carey
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More than five years after pleading guilty to its role in the opioid epidemic, Purdue Pharma LP was sentenced in federal court and ordered to pay $5 billion in criminal penalties.
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