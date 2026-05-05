Viridian’s Reveal-2 beats expectations with elegrobart in TED

Top-line data from the Reveal-2 phase III trial of elegrobart to treat chronic thyroid eye disease (TED) drove Viridian Therapeutics Inc.’s stock up by 33.6%, positioning the company for a BLA filing in the first quarter of 2027. The trial met both primary endpoints at week 24: proptosis responder rate, as measured by exophthalmometry, required for a filing with the U.S. FDA; and the overall responder rate, required for an EMA filing. Doses every four weeks or every eight weeks achieved 50% and 54% PRR, respectively, compared to 15% for placebo. The doses also achieved 47% and 54% ORR vs. 15% for placebo. ORR included those with both proptosis and Clinical Activity Score response, defined as no worsening from baseline in the study eye, without deterioration in the fellow eye.