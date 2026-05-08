BioWorld - Friday, May 8, 2026
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US FDA tries out 1-day inspections

May 7, 2026
By Mari Serebrov
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Even before the U.S. FDA announced its one-day inspection pilot May 6, it already had test-flown 46 of the shorter inspections across several of its centers.
BioWorld Medical technology Regulatory U.S. FDA