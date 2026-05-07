BioWorld - Thursday, May 7, 2026
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Multiple appearances on Priority Watch List leading to action?

May 6, 2026
By Mari Serebrov
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It’s a sure bet when the U.S. Trade Representative releases its annual Special 301 Report that Chile, China, India, Indonesia, Russia and Venezuela will be on the Priority Watch List. The 2026 report was no exception.
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