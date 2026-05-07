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BioWorld - Thursday, May 7, 2026
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» China med-tech raises: Star Sports’ $105M IPO; Cofoe nabs $133M
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China med-tech raises: Star Sports’ $105M IPO; Cofoe nabs $133M
May 6, 2026
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
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Star Sports Medicine Co. Ltd. debuted on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with an HK$829.55 million (US$105.86 million) IPO May 5, with shares closing about 118% higher on the first day.
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