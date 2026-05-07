BioWorld - Thursday, May 7, 2026
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Financings for May 6, 2026

May 6, 2026
Biopharma and med-tech companies raising money in public or private financings, including: 4D Path, Abivax, Cellectar, Clene, Hemab, Ocugen, Picard Medical, Senseonics.
BioWorld Briefs Financings