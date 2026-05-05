Immuno-oncology

KLRG1 is immune checkpoint in several solid tumor models

In a recent study published in the Journal for Immunotherapy of Cancer, researchers from the University of Chicago and Pyxis Oncology Inc. investigated the role of KLRG1 in limiting antitumor immunity and evaluated its potential as a therapeutic target in patients refractory to first-generation checkpoint inhibitors. KLRG1 is an immunoreceptor tyrosine inhibitory motif domain-containing receptor identified as a marker of senescent/terminally differentiated T and natural killer (NK) cells.