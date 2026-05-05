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Cancer

FX-111 targets persistent androgen signaling in prostate cancer

May 5, 2026
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Researchers from Flare Therapeutics Inc. presented the preclinical profile of FX-111, a selective active androgen receptor (ARON) degrader, in models of prostate cancer.
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