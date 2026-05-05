BioWorld - Tuesday, May 5, 2026
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Cancer

Genosco discloses GSPT protein degraders

May 5, 2026
Genosco Inc. has patented new molecular glue degraders comprising cereblon-binding agents acting as GSPT and/or Myc proto-oncogene protein (c-Myc) degradation inducers designed for use in the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Degradation inducer Patents