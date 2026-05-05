BioWorld - Tuesday, May 5, 2026
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Respiratory

Agomab Therapeutics patents new TGFBR1 inhibitors

May 5, 2026
Agomab Therapeutics NV has identified new TGF-β receptor type-1 (TGFBR1; ALK5; SKR4; TβR-I) inhibitors designed for use in the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
BioWorld Science Respiratory Patents