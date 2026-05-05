BioWorld - Tuesday, May 5, 2026
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Cancer

University of California identifies new EGFR inhibitors for glioblastoma

May 5, 2026
A University of California patent describes EGFR (HER1; erbB1) inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of glioblastoma.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents