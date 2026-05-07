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Neurology/psychiatric

Elaaj Bio advances gene therapy for CDKL5 deﬁciency disorder

May 6, 2026
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Elaaj Bio, a wholly owned subsidiary of the nonproﬁt Loulou Foundation, has entered into a partnership with Viralgen Vector Core SL to advance a gene therapy program for CDKL5 deﬁciency disorder.
BioWorld Science Collaboration Genetic/congenital Neurology/psychiatric Gene therapy