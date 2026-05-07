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Gastrointestinal

Kymera’s IRF5 degrader shows potential in IBD treatment

May 6, 2026
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At the recently concluded Digestive Disease Week, researchers from Kymera Therapeutics Inc. presented preclinical efficacy data on KT-579, a selective oral IRF5 degrader, in models of IBD.
BioWorld Science Conferences Gastrointestinal Degradation inducer