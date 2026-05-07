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Cancer

Nankai University and Tianjin Accendatech identify new compounds for liver cancer

May 6, 2026
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A joint Nankai University and Tianjin Accendatech Technology Co. Ltd. patent describes new isoalantolactone derivatives reported to be useful for the treatment of liver cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents