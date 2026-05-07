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Cancer

Rongchang Pharmaceutical describes new Menin/KMT2A interaction inhibitors

May 6, 2026
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Rongchang Pharmaceutical (Zibo) Co. Ltd. has patented new Menin (MEN1)/KMT2A (MLL) interaction inhibitors designed for use in the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents