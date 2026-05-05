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BioWorld - Tuesday, May 5, 2026
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USTR calls out trade partners for Rx, med-tech pricing policies
May 5, 2026
By
Mari Serebrov
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For the first time in 13 years, the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) singled out one of the U.S. trading partners as the worst of the worst when it named Vietnam as a Priority Foreign Country (PFC) in its newly released Special 301 Report.
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