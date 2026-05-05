BioWorld - Tuesday, May 5, 2026
See today's BioWorld Asia
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

USTR calls out trade partners for Rx, med-tech pricing policies

May 5, 2026
By Mari Serebrov
No Comments
For the first time in 13 years, the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) singled out one of the U.S. trading partners as the worst of the worst when it named Vietnam as a Priority Foreign Country (PFC) in its newly released Special 301 Report.
BioWorld Asia Regulatory Asia-Pacific Europe Australia Japan U.S. Trade