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BioWorld - Tuesday, May 5, 2026
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» UCB onboards more autoimmune TCEs with $2.2B Candid buy
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UCB onboards more autoimmune TCEs with $2.2B Candid buy
May 5, 2026
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
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UCB SA agreed to pay $2 billion up front to acquire bispecific T-cell engager (TCE)-maker Candid Therapeutics Inc. and lead BCMA/CD3 TCE asset cizutamig (CND-106), continuing big pharma’s spree for China-made autoimmune assets in 2026.
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