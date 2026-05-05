BioWorld - Tuesday, May 5, 2026
See today's BioWorld Asia
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

UCB onboards more autoimmune TCEs with $2.2B Candid buy

May 5, 2026
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
UCB SA agreed to pay $2 billion up front to acquire bispecific T-cell engager (TCE)-maker Candid Therapeutics Inc. and lead BCMA/CD3 TCE asset cizutamig (CND-106), continuing big pharma’s spree for China-made autoimmune assets in 2026.
BioWorld Asia Cancer Immune Antibody Asia-Pacific Europe