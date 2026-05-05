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BioWorld - Tuesday, May 5, 2026
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» Bio Korea 2026: US policy risks shift to execution framework
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Bio Korea 2026: US policy risks shift to execution framework
May 5, 2026
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
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Regulatory uncertainty that dominated the life science sector in 2025 is transitioning into an execution framework for biotechnology companies, provided companies can tailor regulatory strategies early, and across the entire development cycle.
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