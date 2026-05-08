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Cancer

PLX-61639 shows efficacy in SMARCA4-mutant tumors

May 7, 2026
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Researchers from Plexium Inc. presented preclinical efficacy data for PLX-61639, a SMARCA2-selective degrader, in SMARCA4-mutant tumor models.
BioWorld Science Conferences American Association for Cancer Research Cancer Degradation inducer