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Immuno-oncology

Biosion’s BSI-737 exerts strong antitumor activity

May 7, 2026
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Biosion Inc. recently presented preclinical data describing their B7H3/PD-L1 bispecific antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) BSI-737 for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Conferences American Association for Cancer Research Cancer Antibody-drug conjugate Immuno-oncology