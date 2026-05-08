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Cancer

HK Inno.N patents new MAP4K1 inhibitors

May 7, 2026
HK Inno.N Corp. has disclosed new 5-cyclopropylpicolinamide derivatives acting as mitogen-activated protein kinase kinase kinase kinase 1 (MAP4K1; HPK1; MEKKK1) inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents