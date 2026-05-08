Endocrine/metabolic

Ascletis Pharma divulges new GIPR and GLP-1R agonists

Ascletis Pharma (China) Co. Ltd. has reported new gastric inhibitory polypeptide receptor (GIPR) and glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor (GLP-1R) agonists potentially useful for the treatment of diabetes, obesity, Alzheimer’s disease, osteoporosis, psoriasis, sleep apnea, inflammatory bowel and cardiovascular disorders, among others.