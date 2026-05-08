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Cancer

KRAS inhibitors disclosed in Sunrise Oncology patent

May 7, 2026
Sunrise Oncology (Hong Kong) Ltd. has synthesized new condensed macrocyclic compounds acting as GTPase KRAS inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents