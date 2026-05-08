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Neurology/psychiatric

Infensa Bioscience identifies new ASIC blockers

May 7, 2026
Infensa Bioscience Pty Ltd. has patented new acid-sensing ion channel 1 (ASIC) blockers potentially useful for the treatment of stroke, among others.
BioWorld Science Neurology/psychiatric Patents