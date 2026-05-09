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Immuno-oncology

FDA clears IND for Harbour Biomed’s HBM-7004

May 8, 2026
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Harbour Biomed has gained IND clearance from the FDA for HBM-7004, enabling the initiation of a first-in-human phase I trial in subjects with advanced solid tumors.
BioWorld Science Regulatory Cancer Bispecific antibody Immuno-oncology FDA IND