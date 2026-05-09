BioWorld - Saturday, May 9, 2026
Breaking News: Read BioWorld's AACR 2026 coverageSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Immuno-oncology

BD-200 is strong dual-targeting ADC candidate for cancer

May 8, 2026
No Comments
Biolojic Design Ltd. has reported preclinical data for its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) BD-200, developed using an AI-guided antibody engineering platform named Multibody.
BioWorld Science Conferences American Association for Cancer Research Cancer Antibody-drug conjugate Immuno-oncology