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Cancer

Impact Therapeutics discovers new Wee1 inhibitors

May 8, 2026
Impact Therapeutics (Shanghai) Inc. has prepared and tested Wee1-like protein kinase (Wee1) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents