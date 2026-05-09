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Cancer

Treeline Biosciences patents new RAS inhibitors

May 8, 2026
Treeline Biosciences Inc. has disclosed macrocyclic compounds acting as RAS inhibitors that are potentially useful for the treatment of pancreatic cancer (ductal adenocarcinoma) and melanoma.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents