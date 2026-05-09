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Cancer

Hangzhou Bio Sincerity Pharma-Tech identifies new exportin-1 receptor antagonists

May 8, 2026
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Hangzhou Bio Sincerity Pharma-Tech Co. Ltd. has reported crylamide compounds acting as exportin-1 (CRM1; XPO1) receptor antagonists found to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
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