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Phase II Engene trouble: NMIBC detalimogene data throttle stock

May 7, 2026
By Randy Osborne
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Hopes piqued last November for detalimogene voraplasmid in bladder cancer took a hit from the latest word from the study, as did shares of Engene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN), which closed May 7 at $1.72, down 80.6%, or $7.13.
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