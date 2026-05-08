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BioWorld - Friday, May 8, 2026
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» Phase II Engene trouble: NMIBC detalimogene data throttle stock
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Phase II Engene trouble: NMIBC detalimogene data throttle stock
May 7, 2026
By
Randy Osborne
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Hopes piqued last November for detalimogene voraplasmid in bladder cancer took a hit from the latest word from the study, as did shares of Engene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN), which closed May 7 at $1.72, down 80.6%, or $7.13.
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