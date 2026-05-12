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Gastrointestinal

Mabwell’s 9MW5211 gains IND clearance for IBD

May 11, 2026
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Mabwell (Shanghai) Bioscience Co. Ltd. has obtained IND clearance from the FDA for 9MW5211 for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).
BioWorld Science Regulatory Gastrointestinal Antibody FDA IND