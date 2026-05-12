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Neurology/psychiatric

ASO therapy prevents hydrocephalus in a monogenic syndrome model

May 11, 2026
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Researchers from McGill University and collaborating institutions aimed to investigate whether oligonucleotides are a viable drug class to prevent hydrocephalus.
BioWorld Science Genetic/congenital Neonatal/pediatrics Neurology/psychiatric Antisense