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Cancer

Hefei Shengpu Pharmaceutical synthesizes new GTPase KRAS mutant inhibitors

May 11, 2026
Hefei Shengpu Pharmaceutical Technology Co. Ltd. has divulged new GTPase KRAS mutant inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents