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Immune

Shanghai Jeyou Pharmaceutical patents LGALS3 inhibitors

May 11, 2026
Work at Shanghai Jeyou Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has led to the identification of new thioether-substituted galactopyranoside derivatives acting as galectin-3 (LGALS3) inhibitors.
BioWorld Science Immune Patents