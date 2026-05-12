BioWorld - Tuesday, May 12, 2026
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Infection

Boyuan Pharmaceutical prepares new HSV inhibitors

May 11, 2026
Boyuan Pharmaceutical (Suzhou) Co. Ltd. has disclosed new herpes simplex virus (HSV) inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of HSV infection and dementia.
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