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BioWorld - Tuesday, May 12, 2026
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» Yantai Rongchang Pharmaceutical reports new KRAS mutant inhibitors
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Cancer
Yantai Rongchang Pharmaceutical reports new KRAS mutant inhibitors
May 11, 2026
Yantai Rongchang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has synthesized new GTPase KRAS mutant inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.
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