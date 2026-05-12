BioWorld - Tuesday, May 12, 2026
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Cancer

Yantai Rongchang Pharmaceutical reports new KRAS mutant inhibitors

May 11, 2026
Yantai Rongchang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has synthesized new GTPase KRAS mutant inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents